Queen upset as Prince Harry steps back as senior royal - media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle - opened a rift in the royal family last night as — without consulting either the Queen or the Prince of Wales — they announced that they were stepping down as “senior members,” the Times writes.

According to the newspaper, the Queen was understood to be very disappointed that the couple rushed to put out a “personal message” in which they said that they were planning to divide their time between Britain and North America even though they had not reached any agreement with Buckingham Palace.