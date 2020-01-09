Naftogaz: new contract with Gazprom ‘advantageous’ for Ukraine

Ukraine is satisfied with the terms of the new gas contract with Gazprom and regards it as the most advantageous in the history of the country’s independence, Executive Director of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yury Vitrenko said.

"For the first time in the history of Ukraine’s independence, we have a contract with guarantees of clearly determined reserve capacities, for which Gazprom must pay regardless of whether they use them or not," TASS cited Vitrenko as saying.

The Russian company will pay for the reserved capacity, and not for the amount of gas actually received during transit to Europe.

"Despite the fact that the system was not fully loaded and the volumes were not very significant, Gazprom will pay for all volumes that were reserved," Vitrenko noted.

He added that Naftogaz is not in talks with Gazprom on direct gas supplies.

The gas transit contract between Ukraine and Russia will be adjusted in case of changes in European law, the Executive Director of Naftogaz added.