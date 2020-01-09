Twitter to allow users to limit replies

Twitter has said it will test new features that allow users to control who can reply to their posts - or block replies entirely.

"We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter," BBC cited the company as saying.

The move comes as social media companies are under increasing pressure to address so-called "cyber-bullying".

The firm has already launched a feature which allows its users to hide replies to their tweets.

Twitter unveiled details of the experiment during a presentation at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, in Las Vegas.

The new features will allow users to select four different settings for replies: global - allow anyone to respond, group - allow replies from people the user follows, or mentioned, panel - allow replies from people mentioned, statement - not allow any replies.