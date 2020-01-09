Putin oversees drills of in Crimea from cruiser

Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin has overseen the joint drills of Russia’s Black Sea and Northern Fleets from the Russian cruiser Marshal Ustinov belonging to the Northern Fleet.

The drills were held in the Black Sea today, during which they practiced the launch of the Kalibr cruise missiles and the hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile Kinzhal. Over 30 ships, 1 submarine and over 40 aircrafts of the Russian Aerospace Forces took part in the drills, TASS reported.

"The drills have been held successfully," Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov informed Putin on the outcomes of the exercises. Putin gave the order to terminate the drills.