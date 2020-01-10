Iran denies version about Ukrainian plane being hit by missile

Head of Iran’s of Civil Aviation Organization Ali Abedzadeh denied “illogical rumors” that a Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran had been hit by a missile.

“Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumors are illogical,” ISNA cited Ali Abedzadeh as saying.

U.S. officials said that the plane had most likely been brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses. Ukraine outlined four potential scenarios to explain the crash, including a missile strike and terrorism.