Trudeau: evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran was likely brought down by an Iranian missile, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said, citing intelligence from Canadian and other sources.

Citing information from allies as well as Canada's own intelligence, Trudeau said the plane appeared to have been hit by an Iranian surface-to-air (SAM) missile.

"We know this may have been unintentional. Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers," the AFP cited him as saying.

He was backed by other Western leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said mounting evidence supported a missile strike, which "may well have been unintentional."

A Ukraine International Airlines flight en route from Tehran to Kiev went down near Tehran shortly after takeoff on January 8, the crash killed 176 people, including citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom.