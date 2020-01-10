Universal reportedly plans to remake jaws

There is a report that Universal Pictures is remaking the classic 1975 thriller Jaws.

According to an unverified report by WeGotThis, Steven Spielberg is the studio’s hopeful target to produce the new great white shark action flick.

The report states that Universal wants to tap Andy Muschietti as director.

Peter Benchley wrote Jaws the novel in 1974. Jaws was about the resort town of Amity Island in New England on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean where a massive great white shark feasted on tourists while the mayor wanted to rake in the money despite the danger in the water.

Universal Pictures purchased the adaptation rights for $150,000, plus paid Benchley an extra $25,000 for him to write the screenplay. Universal owns the rights to that story, so for the studio, it makes sense to just make another film on that proven property instead of investing in a new movie idea or paying for a screenplay.