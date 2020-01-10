Food 'made from air' to compete with soya?

Finnish scientists producing a protein "from thin air" say it will compete with soya on price within the decade.

The protein is produced from soil bacteria fed on hydrogen split from water by electricity.

The researchers say if the electricity comes from solar and wind power, the food can be grown with near-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

To make Solein, water is "split", using electrolysis to make hydrogen. The hydrogen, carbon dioxide from the air and minerals are fed to bacteria, which then produce the protein.

According to inventors, it can be used as a medium for growing cultured meat or fish, BBC reported.