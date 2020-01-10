Trump: Iran should negotiate with us already now

U.S. President Donald Trump said that it's better for Iran to start negotiations with the United States without waiting for the November election.

"We will see whether or not they want to negotiate. Maybe they want to wait until after the election and negotiate with a weak Democrat, somebody like a Biden or a Pocahontas or Buttigieg or one of these characters. Maybe they want to wait, but I think they're well off doing it now," CNS cited the U.S. President as saying.

The U.S. presidential election is scheduled for November 3, 2020.