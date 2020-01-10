Pompeo discusses Iran with EU top official

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has held talks with EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

According to her, the sides discussed ongoing security challenges in the Middle East, including Iran's destablizing role and the importance of maintaining the gains and future progress of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia), TASS reported.

Pompeo and also discussed the need for a sustained ceasefire and for a political solution in Libya.

Tensions around Iran flared up after the U.S. launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two military facilities in Iraq used by the United States. According to the Pentagon’s spokesperson, Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil were targeted.