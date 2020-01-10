Firas Zahabi: I know man who able to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi said that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wouldn't be able to hold retired Canadian professional mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre down for long.

Speaking to FightTips in a recent interview, Zahabi explained why he thinks St-Pierre would have the advantage over Khabib.

“They’re both good jabbers. I think Khabib is a good jabber but defensively, Georges is far superior," the coach said. "Georges’ jiu-jitsu is impeccable. Georges, even if Khabib gets him down - Georges’ ability to get up is incredible and I’ll be surprised if Khabib gets more than one takedown," he stressed.

"Georges is incredibly hard to take down. Look at his career, how many times did he get taken down? And when he was taken down, how long did he stay down? It was a fraction of a second. He’s always up," Zahabi concluded.

During his prime, St-Pierre was widely considered the best wrestler in MMA and one of the most well-rounded strikers in the sport, Bloody Elbow recalls.