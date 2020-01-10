U.S. House limits Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 224-194, mostly along party lines, sending the war powers resolution to the Senate. The partisan vote reflected the deep divide in Congress over Trump’s Iran policy and how much of a say lawmakers should have over the use of the military.

Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and backed the resolution, while Trump’s fellow Republicans, who rarely vote against the president, opposed it.

Republicans said Democrats endangered the country by trying to pass a resolution they characterized as an empty political gesture, at the start of a U.S. general election year, Reuters reported.

The White House also criticized the resolution’s passage in the House, calling it “ridiculous” and “just another political move.”

The fate of the resolution is uncertain in the Senate. Republicans hold 53 of the chamber’s 100 seats, but at least two Republican senators have expressed support for the measure.