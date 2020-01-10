Ryabkov: Russia ready to discuss Iran crisis with U.S.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow was ready to discuss the current crisis in relations between Iran and the United States, if Washington was interested in that.

"If it [the United States] shows interest in that, we are ready, of course," he said, while also expressing hope that Tehran and Washington would refrain from new strikes.

"We are maintaining permanent contact with the remaining parties to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal], contact took place, in fact, every day in the first days of the new year," Sputnik cited the Russian diplomat as saying.

Ryabkov added that Russia hopes that there will be no further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.