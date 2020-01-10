Demonstrations against war with Iran take place across U.S.

Demonstrations calling for 'no war with Iran' took place in 370 communities across the U.S. with protesters stepping out in the likes of Washington DC, Nevada, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and LA to do their part to deescalate tensions between the countries.

MoveOn, Indivisible, Win Without War, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), and About Face: Veterans Against the War groups protested against a war with Iran outside the US Capitol in Washington DC, Daily Mail reported.

Shortly after the protests, the House of Representatives was slated to vote on a war powers resolution to limit any military action from the Trump administration against Iran.