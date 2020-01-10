Indian woman declared dead wakes up at her funeral

A 55-year-old woman suffering from a high fever was declared dead by a team of doctors at a private hospital after they failed to revive her in India's village Belagavi in Karnataka.

The woman, identified as Malati Chougale, was rushed to a nearby hospital by her relatives when she fell unconsciousness during her illness, The Hindu reported.

At the hospital, a team of doctors tried to revive her but failed and declared her dead. The hospital administration asked family members to take her body after clearing the hospital dues.

The woman's relatives took her back to the village and were preparing for her funeral. Her body was kept on the veranda while relatives paid their last respects.

All of a sudden the woman opened her eyes and got up in the middle of the procession leaving everyone dumbstruck.