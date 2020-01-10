Russia to monitor deployment of U.S. missiles

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has tasked the Russian military with monitoring the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles by the U.S.

"We need to carry out a profound analysis of potential military threats and outline the measures on improving the armed forces. The results of these efforts will be taken into account when drafting the country’s defense plan for the years 2021-2025," the minister said, opening a teleconference on the main spheres of activity of the Russian Defense Ministry for the year 2020.

"We need to monitor the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles by the United States of America," TASS cited him as saying.

Shoigu also noted that the Russian Strategic Missile Forces must carry out steady re-equipment with the Avangard and Yars missiles, while the nuclear navy forces must begin deployment of the Borei-A strategic missiles.