Car crash with migrant smugglers injures 13 in N Greece

Greek police have arrested two Syrians aged 17 and 23 on charges of migrant smuggling after a car crash resulted in the light injury of 13 persons, including many migrants from Bangladesh, in the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, Xinhua reported citing the national news agency AMNA.

The 17-year-old Syrian driver of a vehicle carrying the migrants did not stop for a police check on the national highway linking Thessaloniki to other cities in northern Greece and the Turkish border and in the ensuing chase the car crashed into another car, AMNA reported citing local police.

A Greek driver of the other car, as well as the two Syrians, and ten Bangladeshis, were transferred to hospitals. None of them has suffered serious injuries, according to doctors.