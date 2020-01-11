Nigerian daily names Erdogan Muslim Personality of 2019

A Nigerian Islamic newspaper rated Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan “Global Muslim Personality of 2019,” praising him for standing up for the rights of Muslims worldwide, Anadolu agency reports.

Publisher of Muslim News Nigeria, Rasheed Abubakar, said the choice of Erdogan was "undisputable" for the influence and power he wields within the Muslim world and in the international community.

"Due to his undisputable influence and power within the Muslim world and in the international community, Erdogan took the first place in this year as well," Abubakar said of the Turkish leader who was also named the winner in 2018.

Mentioning that Turkish president always stands with suffering people, he said that Erdogan always rises his voice on Syria, Myanmar, Kashmir and Palestine.

Abubakar also noted Erdogan's effort at Kuala Lumpur Summit for the unity of Muslims.

Erdogan emerged on top of the ratings that included influential Muslim figures, including Malaysian leader Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Somali-origin U.S. Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Gambian President Adama Barrow and German-Turkish footballer Mesut Ozil.