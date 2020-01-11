Egypt reopens renovated 14-century Jewish synagogue in Alexandria

Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry reopened on Friday the Eliyahu Hanavi synagogue in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria after fully restoring the 14-century Jewish place of worship, Xinhua reports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of Egyptian officials and foreign diplomats.

"The restoration of the synagogue is a message to the world, a message of tolerance and acceptance of the others. It is a message that Egypt is restoring its heritage form different eras for mankind," Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anany told Xinhua.

The Egyptian government started the renovation work in 2017 and the overall cost of the restoration stood at 64 million Egyptian pounds (4 million U.S. dollars), according to the ministry.

The synagogue was established by the Jewish community in Alexandria in 1354. It was rebuilt in 1850 after it was damaged during the French invasion of Egypt in the 18th century.

The synagogue, built on an area of 4200 square meters, has two floors: a floor for men and the other for women.

After the completion of the restoration, the synagogue was equipped with the latest fire alarm and lighting systems.

Magda Haroun, president of Egypt's Jewish community, said she was extremely excited to see the synagogue being refurbished and reopened.

"It is great that Egypt is really taking care of Jewish heritage," said Haroun.