Oman's Sultan Qaboos dead at 79

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman died Saturday, according to the country's Diwan of Royal Court. He was 79, Anodolu agency reports.

A three-day national mourning period was declared.

The National Security Council called for the royal family to meet to designate a new ruler, in accord with Article Six of the Constitution as the sultan did not appoint a successor.

The council, chaired by Sultan bin Mohammed Al Numani, gathered after the sultan’s death, will continue until a new ruler is named.