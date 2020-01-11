Main » News

Rouhani calls Zelensky

The Presidents of Iran and Ukraine, Hassan Rouhani and Vladimir Zelensky, held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the crash of the Ukrainian plane.

"The presidents of Iran and Ukraine discussed the incident with a Ukrainian plane in the vicinity of Tehran," the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported.

Earlier, the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement admitting that the Ukrainian plane was shot down by mistake, RIA Novosti reports.

