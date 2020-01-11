Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 among best Formula 1 races

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 was chosen as one of the best Formula 1 races of the last decade. The ranking was published on the official Formula 1 website.

The fans highlighted the most memorable moments of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan in 2017.

Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen’s early tangle set a precedent in the second Grand Prix hosted in Azerbaijan, where the leaders clashed under the Safety Car and debris peppered a track that treated us to nail-biting close-quarters racing and a stunning finish, Formula 1 reports.