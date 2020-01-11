Russia is not an enemy, but a competitor

The US sees Russia as a competitor, not an enemy or a threat, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

"I would say that Russia is a competitor, quite tough, sometimes inventive, but a competitor. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly made it clear that we stand for good relations with Russia and keep the doors to dialogue open,” the Under Secretary of State answered the question, whether the US considers Russia as an enemy or a threat, RIA Novosti reports.