Ramzan Kadyrov expresses condolences to people of Oman

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in his Telegram channel, expressed condolences to the people of Oman, relatives and friends of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who had ruled the country since 1970.

“By the will of Almighty Allah, the Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said went to the Righteous World. I express my condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Qaboos bin Said and to all people of the Sultanate of Oman!” Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel, RIA Novosti reports.