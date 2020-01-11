Crimeans still have issues with getting Russian passports, Poklonskaya says

At a meeting on citizenship issues, many Crimeans complain about problems with obtaining Russian passports, State Duma deputy Natalya Poklonskaya wrote in her Telegram channel.

Some do not get a passport due to the absence of a document on renouncing Ukrainian citizenship. Some are required written evidence of being in Crimea during the referendum, "and there are hundreds of such stories ... The bureaucracy has reached an insane degree of absurdity!" Poklonskaya said RIA Novosti reports.