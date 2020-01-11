Maria Lasitskene refuses contacts with All-Russia Athletic Federation

The first three-time world champion in high jumps in the history of Russia, Maria Lasitskene refused personal contacts with the All-Russian Athletics Federation until the organization’s leadership resignation.

“I refuse any personal contacts with the All-Russian Athletics Federation, because I do not consider the current presidium and the leadership of the federation legitimate. All these people are an integral part of the team that is now suspended from athletics. Therefore, until they all leave, I won’t have any contacts with the Federation. It has been clear from their actions that they don’t care about athletes, they’re just trying to stay in power by all means,” Lasitskene said, TASS reports.