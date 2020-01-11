Yerevan decides to ignore fact of desecration of monument to Griboedov

Armenia does not intend to initiate a criminal case on the fact of desecration of a monument to Russian diplomat and poet Alexander Griboedov in Yerevan, Zarzand Gabrielyan, representative of the country's police press service, said today.

In early December last year, the son of the head of the Armenian Tsegakron radical movement, Shant Artyunyan, Shagen Harutyunyan, threw paint to Griboyedov monument. On his Facebook page, he stated that he did this ‘in response to the coloring’ of the board to the ideologist of the Armenian national movement of the first half of the 20th century, the accomplice of the Nazis and one of the founders of the Armenian SS Legion, Garegin Nzhdeh.