Uzbekistan to return Gulnara Karimova’s art pieces from Switzerland

The Uzbek authorities plan to return 70 art objects found in the Geneva villa of the ex-president’s of Uzbekistan daughter, Gulnara Karimova, to the country.

“Together with the Swiss federal prosecutor’s office, experts from Uzbekistan are involved in establishing ownership of the national heritage and subsequent return of 70 objects of art (paintings, architecture, and others) that were discovered during the search at the Karimova’s villa in Geneva ", Interfax reports.