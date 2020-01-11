Putin and Merkel talked longer than expected

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed crucial issues on the international agenda today, Saturday, in a private meeting and at the level of delegations in the Kremlin, Prensa Latina reports.

At the start of the private talks, Putin thanked Merkel for accepting the invitation and noted that the two are in permanent contact to discuss economic and political issues, as well as the international agenda, the presidential press service said.

The Kremlin's press service anticipated that official talks would address the situation regarding Ukraine's compliance with its commitments made in the Final Communiqué of the Paris summit of the Normandy Quartet (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine).