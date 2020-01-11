First ambassador of Russia in South Ossetia passes away

Today, the first Russian ambassador to South Ossetia, Elbrus Kargiev died in Moscow, the Russian embassy in the republic informed.

"On January 11, 2020, the extraordinary and plenipotentiary envoy of the 1st class, the Russian ambassador to South Ossetia in 2008-2017, Elbrus Kanikoevich Kargiev passed away," the RIA Novosti news agency reports.

Throughout his diplomatic career, Elbrus Kargiev consistently defended the interests of the country.