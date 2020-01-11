Video agency's cameraman killed in Iraq

On Friday, two reporters were shot dead in Basra, Iraq by unidentified armed men after filming protests in the country, according to the Journalistic Freedoms Observatory, Sputnik News reports.

Ruptly stringer cameraman Saaf Ghali has been killed in Iraq, according to Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

The operator was killed after filming a demonstration in Iraq related to the ongoing US-Iran tensions, Teller Report stated.

Ghali was said to film around 30 pieces for Ruptly, a video agency that is a project of RT, while also working for a local TV station Al-Dijla, Sputnik News reports.