Russian Orthodox Church suggests young people to get acquainted in churches, media reports

Temples are a good place for personal acquaintances, which can later turn into love,” chairman of the Synodal Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) said in the Church and Peace program on Russia-24 TV channel.

“Of course, the temple is the Lord’s house, and it would be strange to come to a church for a bride only. On the other hand, for the Orthodox Christians the very atmosphere of the temple is natural not only for personal acquaintance but also for finding love, " the metropolitan noted, TASS reports.