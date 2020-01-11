Uzbekistan to measure purchasing power with ‘pilaf index’

The authorities of Uzbekistan will develop a ‘pilaf index’ by analogy with the Big Mac index. The index will be used in the country as an unofficial indicator of purchasing power, the press service of the State Committee for Statistics of the Republic informed.

"In most European countries, the Big Mac index and the Olivier index in the Russian Federation are based on the specifics of a certain country. Meanwhile, the ‘pilaf index’ will be the most popular for our republic,” RIA new cites the agency’s message.