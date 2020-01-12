State Department: US intends to isolate Iran diplomatically and economically

US President's administration intends to isolate Iran diplomatically and economically, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Fox News, News.am reports.

According to her, it is important to remember that Iran had previously denied its guilt (in the crash of the Ukrainian plane) and it was very vigorously denied in the Russian media.

So there was a lot of misinformation, she said, noting that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarifa top-level propagandist.

Ortegus also noted that Iran remains the largest state in the world in sponsoring terrorism.

She added that US President Donald Trump hopes that all parties that have concluded an Iranian nuclear deal will heed his call to withdraw from this fundamentally flawed deal.