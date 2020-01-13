Austria comments on U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg lashed out at the U.S. over its push for sanctions to be slapped on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.



According to the minister, Austria rejects the extraterritorial effect of the sanctions.

"This is unacceptable," Schallenberg told the Austrian newspaper Die Presse.



He argued that the pipeline contributes to the diversification of energy supplies in Europe.

This came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed in December the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which specifically envisages sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.