Haftar and al-Sarraj to be reconciled in Moscow

Leaders of two conflicting sides in Libya - Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj - are expected to sign ceasefire deal in Moscow today.

Khalifa Haftar has already arrived in Moscow. Sarraj, who paid a visit to Turkey on Sunday and met in Istanbul with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will come to Moscow today. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that al-Sarraj and Haftar will take part in talks held under the auspices of the Russian and Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministries in Moscow on Monday.

Khaled al-Mechri, head of Libya's High Council of State, would accompany Sarraj to Moscow, while Haftar will be accompanied by parliament speaker Aguila Salah.

Libya's High Council of State said the signing of the agreement in Moscow would pave the way for the revival of the political process.



On January 12, a ceasefire entered into force between the conflicting sides in Libya as part of an initiative of Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the January 8 summit in Istanbul.