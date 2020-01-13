Pashinyan urges schoolchildren to replace Armenia's oligarchic business model

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told about his meeting with schoolboy Mikayel from Gyumri, who raises rabbits.

The PM added on Facebook that business should not interfere with education.



"Business itself should be an educational process, whereas school or university education — a means for conducting a more successful and knowledge-based business. The oligarchic business model in Armenia shall be replaced by an intellectual business model," Pashinyan told Mikayel.