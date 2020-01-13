German Foreign Ministry: Russia may save JCPOA

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that as a signatory to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Russia is one of the parties responsible for maintaining the deal.

He noted that Moscow reiterated its commitment to the JCPOA over the weekend. "We would like Moscow to help persuade Iran to abide by the rules of the game during the upcoming talks," the German top diplomat told the Saarbrucker Zeitung newspaper.

Maas stressed that Moscow can also take advantage of its influence in Syria in order to prevent tensions from escalating



He also noted that Berlin hopes to see signals from Washington indicating that both parties are interested in easing tensions. "A conflict between the US and Iran is hanging over the region like the Sword of Damocles," TASS cited the German diplomat as saying.