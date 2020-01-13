Abkhaz vice president tenders resignation

Abkhazia’s Vice President Aslan Bartsits has tendered his resignation taking cue from President Raul Khajimba, a statement posted on Khajimba’s official website reads.



"In accordance with Abkhazia’s Constitution and given that Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba has tendered his resignation, for the sake of maintaining peace and stability in the Republic of Abkhazia and achieving national accord, I declare that I am stepping down as vice president," TASS cited Bartsits as saying.



Abkhaz President Raul Khajimba tendered his resignation on Sunday evening.