Silence of the Lambs getting TV sequel without Hannibal Lecter

U.S. network CBS has green-lit a pilot based on writer Thomas Harris's Clarice Starling, the FBI agent from Silence of the Lambs.

"Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark," Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet told Deadline.



Taking place in 1993, it will see Starling back in the field, navigating both serial killers and the world of Washington politics, though Hannibal Lecter will not be involved.

It's not yet known who will play Clarice.