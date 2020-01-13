Elysee Palace exposes details of Putin-Macron talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Libya, the Iran nuclear deal, Syria and Ukraine in Sunday’s telephone conversation, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

It was noted that the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program and called on Iran to return to full compliance" with the nuclear deal.

Macron expressed concern about the situation in Idlib and highlighted the need to maintain conditions for the UN to effectively respond to civilian needs throughout Syria, TASS reported.



Besides, the leaders exchanged views on the implementation of decisions made at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9.