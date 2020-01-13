Abkhazia’s parliament accepts Raul Khajimba’s resignation

Abkhazia’s parliament voted to accept President Raul Khajimba’s resignation.

The parliament has also authorized Prime Minister Valery Bganba to act as president following Khajimba’s resignation from the post.

"To accept resignation of President of Republic of Abkhazia Raul Khajimba. To authorize Prime Minister Valery Bganba to act as president till the elections of the Abkhazian president. This order enters into force on the day of its approval," TASS cited the document as saying.



On January 9, Abkhazia’s parliament gathered for an extraordinary session on the same day and issued an appeal to the president calling on him to step down. The country’s Central Election Commission ruled to call the rerun elections on March 22. Khajimba however said he would challenge both the Central Election Commission’s decision and the court ruling.