Georgian air companies urged to avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency urges the country's air companies to avoid using Iranian and Iraqi airspace, because of the high risks related to the current tension in the region.



"We cannot ban Iranian airline companies from flying. We can ban our airlines from flying if it is needed. Our companies do not carry out regular flights [to Tehran] but if they use Iranian airspace, they can change the route on their own," the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said on January 8.

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommended avoiding Iraqi and Iranian airspace as the Integrated EU Aviation security Risk Assessment Group evaluated overflights in the Iraqi and Iranian airspace as a high risk, Agenda.ge recalls.