Berlin plans to hold Libya summit on January 19 - media

Germany plans to hold a summit aimed at plotting a path to peace in Libya on January 19, two participants in the preparatory negotiations said.



The summit will coincide with a one-day visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about which Erdogan’s office, which announced the trip, gave no further details, Reuters reported.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the summit yesterday, adding that the United Nations would lead talks if a meeting were to take place in Berlin. She said Libya’s warring parties would need to play a major role if a solution was to be found.



Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said there were plans to hold a Libya conference in Berlin in January but declined to confirm the date.

