Saudi Aramco working to beef-up resilience to attacks

Aramco’s quick recovery from the attacks on its Abqaiq oil facility shows resilience and flexibility that’s without parallel in the industry, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said, assuring that Saudi Aramco is a reliable supplier.



"The whole world saw that Saudi Aramco, which is the central bank of oil, can respond to any unforeseen events. There was no interruption to our international customers," the company's CEO said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Dammam.

As tensions with Iran continue to dominate the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is working to beef-up its resilience to attacks. In September, the Abqaiq plant and the Khurais field were attacked by drones.