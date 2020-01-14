Merkel and Putin discuss preparations for Berlin conference on Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have had a phone conversation to discuss preparations for the upcoming international conference on Libyan reconciliation in Berlin, the Kremlin press service said.



The sides discussed the process of preparing for the international conference on Libyan settlement in Berlin.



Vladimir Putin also briefed Merkel about the latest meeting of forces involved in the Libyan conflict, which convened in Moscow, the press service added.



Reuters earlier reported that Germany plans to hold an international conference on Libyan reconciliation on January 19.