Ran Gidor appointed new Israeli ambassador to Georgia

Israeli diplomat Ran Gidor has been appointed as the new ambassador of Israel to Georgia.



Ran Gidor has replaced Shabtai Tsur, who has served in the role since 2016.



The new ambassador has met Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and discussed the existing relationship and prospects of deepening cooperation between Georgia and Israel.



The importance of deepening trade relations and exchanging high-level visits was stressed at the meeting, Agenda.ge reported.



Gidor previously served in the Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea.