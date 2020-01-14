Commander Haftar refuses to sign Libya ceasefire deal

Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar left Moscow this morning without signing a ceasefire deal with the the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj.



"The draft [agreement] ignores many of the Libyan army’s demands," the Al Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying.



Sky News Arabia earlier reported that during the indirect talks in Moscow, Haftar insisted on allowing his troops to enter Tripoli and on forming a national unity government that would receive a vote of confidence from the Tobruk-based parliament. The field marshal also called for international monitoring of ceasefire without Turkey’s participation.