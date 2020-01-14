McGregor wants Mayweather rematch

Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer Conor McGregor wants to fight retired undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr again and insists he would win this time.



The American defeated the MMA fighter in a 10th-round knockout in 2017.

"Most certainly. I'd like to rematch Floyd. I think we should rematch Floyd...I know I beat Floyd, I'd beat Floyd if we rematched, when we rematch," he told ESPN.

McGregor has not fought since October 2018, when he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov.