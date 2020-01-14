Main » News

Queen Elizabeth agrees Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal role

Queen Elizabeth agrees Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal role

Queen Elizabeth has reluctantly agreed to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future after the British royal family held crisis talks yesterday to resolve a widening rift among the Windsors.

Harry and his wife will now begin a “period of transition” that will see them split their time between Britain and Canada as they also seek a lifestyle less encumbered by royal duties and to end their reliance on public funding.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," Elizabeth said.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," Reuters cited her as saying.

1010 views





Videos

News

Populars