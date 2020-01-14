Queen Elizabeth agrees Harry and Meghan can exit senior royal role

Queen Elizabeth has reluctantly agreed to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future after the British royal family held crisis talks yesterday to resolve a widening rift among the Windsors.



Harry and his wife will now begin a “period of transition” that will see them split their time between Britain and Canada as they also seek a lifestyle less encumbered by royal duties and to end their reliance on public funding.



"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," Elizabeth said.



"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," Reuters cited her as saying.